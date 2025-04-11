Law student flies over 3,200 km from Mexico to New York to attend school, says 'Exhausting, but worth' Professionals and students are adopting extreme commuting, covering hundreds or even thousands of miles every week, as housing costs in major cities skyrocket. In this article, we have mentioned about one such commuter who travels to New York from Mexico every week.

Most individuals move to a city or nation for work or school, but for 30-year-old law student Nat Cedillo, it's the other way around. Every week, she takes a plane from Mexico City to New York City for her studies. The New York Post has recently reported that she flies on Monday morning and lands back in Mexico by Tuesday evening. She finishes her last semester at a prestigious Manhattan law school, thanks to this regimen.

“I travel from Mexico City to New York City so that I can attend my law school classes. It’s exhausting but worth it," said Cedillo.

Last year, Cedillo and her spouse, Santiago, left Brooklyn. Because of the nicer weather and more inexpensive lifestyle in Mexico City, they moved there. Instead of moving again, however, Cedillo resumed her legal studies in New York and began weekly flights.

She has spent over $2,000 (about Rs 1.7 lakh) on flights, meals, and brief visits to New York since January. She has travelled over 4,000 miles round-trip throughout the 13-week semester.

“I don’t have to worry about the high cost of living in NYC." His monthly mortgage is $1,400 (over Rs 1.2 lakh), which is much lower than the average rent of a one-bedroom in Manhattan that costs over $4,400 (around Rs 3.38 lakh).

Cedillo and her husband, Santiago, also spoke about why they chose to leave New York.

“I love New York, but [before we moved] my husband and I weren’t living in the most lavish neighborhood, and everything was so expensive," said Cedillo, who is planning to take the New York State Bar exam this summer.

Cedillo enjoys calmer days with Santiago in Mexico City when she is not flying to New York to attend classes.

“In Mexico City, we’re able to enjoy a better quality of life. The days I’m not commuting are the best," she said.

According to The New York Post report, Cedillo is among the increasing number of people who frequently travel great distances for business or school. Supercommuting is a common term used to describe this development.

According to Stanford University research cited by the New York Post, the number of Americans who travel more than 75 miles for work or school has increased by 32% since the outbreak. In recent years, the number in New York City increased by 89%.

This trend is also followed by Kaitlin Jay, a hairdresser on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Although she flies to New York to serve her regular clientele, she resides in North Carolina. Delaware-based software developer Kyle Rice makes many weekly trips throughout four states.

DISCLAIMER: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

