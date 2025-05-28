Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi name their grandson 'Iraj Lalu Yadav', know what it means Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshri's newborn son has been named Iraj Lalu Yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav has also shared a post on social media platforms, in which he has talked about naming his grandson

New Delhi:

There is an atmosphere of happiness in the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. His younger son and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has become a father for the second time. Now, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi have also named their grandson Tejashwi, and Rajshri's newborn son has been named Iraj Lalu Yadav. Regarding this, Lalu Prasad Yadav has also shared a post on the social media platform X, in which he has announced the name of his grandson.

Lalu Yadav wrote in his post, "So our grand daughter Katyayani’s little brother is named “Iraj” by me and Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi & Raj Shree have given him full name as “Iraj Lalu Yadav”.

Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji’s Mangal day of Tuesday, therfore naming him Iraj. (इराज)

Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The new born and his mother are doing well."

What is the meaning of the name Iraj?

Let us tell you that the meaning of the name Iraj is associated with many meanings in Sanskrit. It is also another name of Lord Hanuman, a flower, happiness, a person born from water, or Lord Kamadeva. Some people also take it in the sense of happiness or joy. Lalu Yadav said in his social media post that he and Rabri Devi together have named their grandson Iraj Lalu Yadav. Everyone is very happy with the arrival of Iraj in the family. Tejashwi's wife, Rajshri, has given birth to a son in a private hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also reached the Kolkata hospital to meet Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree's son and his grandson. During this, Lalu Yadav gave a lot of love and affection to his grandson. The pictures of this meeting are going viral on social media, in which Lalu is seen lovingly caressing his grandson while holding him in his lap. In the pictures shared on social media, Lalu Yadav is seen lovingly caressing his grandson's head and face and caressing him while holding him in his lap. Lalu's smile and emotional face in the pictures clearly express the joy of the arrival of a new guest in the family. Yesterday, to extend warm wishes to the family, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Tejashwi Yadav and his wife, Rajshri.

