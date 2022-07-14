Lalit Modi's wife Minal Modi died of cancer; know all about her

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Lalit Modi with his wife Meenal Modi in an old image

Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman is in the news after he confirmed dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in an Instagram post. The announcement by the couple came as a pleasant surprise to many on social media as the netizens showered love on the newest celebrity couple. Meanwhile, many want to know about Modi's dating life and whether or not he was married in the past.

Modi has always been secretive about his personal life. There was no news of him dating Sushmita either until he made it official via social media. Things between him and Sushmita seem to be serious as Modi affirmed that they may tie the knot in the future. Modi was earlier married to Minal Modi, who passed away battling cancer aged 64 in 2018.

Before Modi, Minal's first marriage was with a Saudi Arabia-based man named Jack Sagrani, who used to travel from Nigeria to London and later worked in Saudi Arabia for Inlaks, which was owned by Indoo and Lakshmi Shivdasani. While Minal was pregnant, Sagrani was caught in a scam and jailed in Saudi Arabia for several months. Also, he was unable to visit his wife even when she delivered their daughter Karima in London. She gave birth in London and later moved to Delhi.

In Delhi, Minal reportedly befriended Modi’s mother Bina. She met Lalit Modi often. However, when they married each other in 1991, a lot of talks were centred around their age gap. Minal was ten years elder than Modi.

Read: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 2 highlights: Sara-Janhvi reveal dating siblings, Vijay's relationship status

Minal had two children with Modi. The couple had a daughter named Aliya in 1993 and a son named Ruchir in 1994. It was sometime around in 2000s that Minal was diagnosed with cancer. She died in 2018 at the age of 64 after battling cancer.

Read: Daler Mehndi sentenced to prison: Will Mika Singh continue his search for bride on Mika Di Vohti?