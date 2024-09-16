'Ladki ka chakkar': Viral video of man colliding with barricade while staring at a girl makes internet ROFL

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A viral video of a man colliding with a barricade while staring at a girl makes the internet laugh.

In today's digital age, it's not uncommon for viral videos to spread like wildfire across the internet. From cute animal clips to funny pranks, these videos have the power to make us laugh, cry, or even cringe. However, some videos stand out from the rest and leave a lasting impact on our minds. One such video that has taken the internet by storm where it shows that a man on a bike with his friend intensely staring at a girl passing by. Completely lost in his world, he fails to notice a barricade in front of him and ends up colliding with it, much to the amusement of those watching and recording the whole incident. The short clip has gone viral on various social media platforms, with people sharing it and creating their versions of it.

The man's intense stare and his sudden shift in focus, as he realizes he's about to hit the barricade, are priceless. It's almost like watching a scene from a comedy movie unfold in real life. This is why people can't seem to get enough of this video and keep sharing it with their friends and family.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (earlier Twitter) from an account named @HasnaZaruriHai. While sharing the video, the caption reads, "Ladki Ka Chakkar Babu Bhaiya." The video has been viewed by more than 2 thousand people.

Take a look at the viral video here:

After watching the video, a user wrote, "Babu bhaiya khud ladki ke chakkar me pde hai." Another user wrote, "Be careful and cautious, this accident can happen to you anytime."

So the next time you find yourself lost in your thoughts while staring at a good-looking girl or a boy, just remember this video and let out a little chuckle. After all, laughter is the best medicine!

