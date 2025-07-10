Ladakh on a scooty? This man simply blows everyone's mind | Watch viral video The stark contrast between the prosaic Suzuki Access and the unforgiving Ladakh terrain has already won over millions, evoking a combination of awe, disbelief, and sheer motivation.

New Delhi:

Leave your Royal Enfields and your adventure bikes behind—a new video has surfaced on the internet, and in that, you can see a man who covered the great Ladakh on a humble Suzuki Access scooter. Yes, you guessed it right. And social media? They're all in unison, choosing their jaws up from the ground.

Normally, whenever you read of a journey along Ladakh's tough, high-altitude roads, you'd envision tough motorbikes that could handle that sort of punishment. Not this pioneering rider, though. He tossed convention aside and demonstrated to us that at times, all you require is an iron will and a "Lord Access" for company.

The recently viral Insta video, posted on June 27, celebrates the daring adventure. With rocky roads and mountain passes, white roads, and even brief stream crossings, the guy and his scooter ride through it all like it's nothing. The stark contrast between the prosaic Suzuki Access and the unforgiving Ladakh terrain has already won over millions, evoking a combination of awe, disbelief, and sheer motivation.

It is a testament to the rider's skills and the unexpected ruggedness of the scooter. You see the Access splash confidently through streams full of rocks, zip along winding roads carved into hillsides, and even ride lazily between high walls of snow. There is one shot where you see the scooter left at an empty place, loaded with bags and bottles, dispelling any impression that this was just a test drive. This was a highly organised, long mission. The picturesque lake roads toward the end of the clip nicely emphasise the long distances travelled by this unlikely pair.

With more than 7.2 million views, the clip has elicited a torrent of reactions on social media:

"Brother, how did the engine endure such a long journey?" one commentator inquired rhetorically, one many echoed.

Another said jokingly, "I think Suzuki should fund your next expedition, bro," something everyone can agree on!

A witty remark well seized the irony: "Meanwhile, individuals are arguing if Himalayan or Interceptor is best for touring."

A dash of humour was added when someone cracked, "People after saying- ha mummy bs doodh lene jarha hu thodi der mein ajaunga."

Curiosity overcame another user, who wrote, "I just need to know the petrol money you spent. Like this is crazy."

The wisest comment was in the guise of one that stated, "One has the desire for it—everything becomes easy after that—even a scooter ride."

This incredible journey is a powerful reminder that boundaries are always in motion. Many times, all it will take is colossal bravery, a dash of insanity, and perhaps, just perhaps, a decently good scooter with a full gas tank to turn the impossible into an adventure one will never forget.

