Believing it divine, Indian woman 'offers prayers' to viral Labubu doll | Watch video

New Delhi:

In a bizarre yet amusing cultural mix-up, an Indian woman was filmed fervently worshipping a Labubu doll- a quirky, snaggle-toothed plush toy- after believing it to be a Chinese deity. The clip, which went viral on social media, shows the woman performing traditional rituals, offering prasad, and showing deep devotion, unaware that Labubu is, in fact, a 'pop-culture collectible'.

From collectible to ‘God’- How the mix-up happened?

According to the video’s caption, the woman’s daughter told her that Labubu was a Chinese god, prompting her to begin worship. The humorous scene, captioned “Jai Labubu”, has left netizens divided- with some finding it hilarious and others reflecting on the symbolic openness of Indian devotional culture. One user wrote, “This is the last generation of innocence,” while another commented, “When you’re truly devotional, even a toy can become divine.”

The Labubu phenomenon

Labubu was created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, drawing inspiration from Nordic mythology. Launched in 2019, the doll has become a global fashion symbol, popular among Gen Z collectors and often spotted clipped to luxury handbags of celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa. Prices vary from around Rs 1,744 for standard editions to a jaw-dropping Rs 10.5 lakh for rare pieces.

Love it or Fear it?

While Labubu enjoys cult status worldwide, not everyone is a fan. Some critics claim the doll has “negative energy” and compare its appearance to Pazuzu, the demon from The Exorcist. Nonetheless, its online buzz and limited-edition launches keep fuelling the hype- and in this case, even inspired an unlikely act of worship.