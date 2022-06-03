'Meri Mamma kehti thi..' memes from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' take over social media

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

Soon after the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released, it garnered immense love from the audience. Filled with factors to create rage, it took no time for the trailer to charm its audience. Aamir Khan's dialogue 'Meri Mummy Kehti thi,' quickly became a rage on social media and even brands picked up the dialogue from the trailer for their creative representation. The current craze of the upcoming film on social media has inspired major brands to associate them with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' through memes and social media posts.

While brands are always inclined toward catering to new ideas, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has given them enough content to gush about. With the 'Gol Gappa' dialogue being the latest buzzword on the internet, brands are actively using "Meri Mamma kehti thi ki zindagi gol gappe jesi hondi hai, Pet bhele hi bhar jave, mann nahi bharta", as meme material on their social media handles.

"Meri Mummy Kehti thi, Zindagi web series jaisi hoti hai.. Episode bhale Khatam ho jaave, "Mann nahi Bharta,' a brand said, another tweeted, "Agency Zindagi Gol Gappe jaisi Hoti hai.. Client ka pet Bhale hi bhar jaaye, mann nahi bharta."

"Freelancing life gol gappe jesi hoti h.. Gigs bhale hi badh jaaye, mann nahi bharta," read another post. Check out the following memes trending on the social media -

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.