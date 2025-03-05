LA woman says ChatGPT saved her relationship by helping solve fights with boyfriend A Los Angeles woman credits ChatGPT with saving her relationship. The AI tool helped her resolve conflicts and understand her boyfriend's perspective. Know how technology brought this couple closer together.

Abella Bala of Los Angeles says ChatGPT helped her deepen her relationship. She joked that the AI acts as an impartial "referee" in her arguments with her partner, Dom Versaci. For around $20 per month (roughly Rs 1,700), the premium subscription has helped the couple manage arguments with less stress and tension—no real-life mediator required.

For the past six months, the duo has depended solely on AI insights and a WiFi connection. However, they told The New York Post that not all of their proposals were viable. During a particularly difficult period, ChatGPT suggested they pursue an open relationship, which they promptly declined.

On another occasion, it proposed that Bala grant Versaci a "hall pass" to date other women. While the advice was far from ideal, it made them chuckle and distracted them from their fight, thereby reducing tension.

Abella also shared a video on her Instagram account with the description "Using ChatGPT to save our relationship because we can't afford couple's therapy."

Aside from its rare blunders, the AI has been fairly effective in de-escalating confrontations. Bala admits to being direct and aggressive, especially when criticizing her boyfriend's driving. Versaci, on the other hand, admitted to being emotionally manipulative, feeling he is never to blame in common arguments, such as those over home tasks.

Is ChatGPT exacerbating conflicts?

ChatGPT often provides diplomatic guidance rather than internet-based hot takes, urging them to meet in the middle. It could imply that Bala softens her tone while telling Versaci to accept responsibility for his actions—simple but effective advice that has become a reassuring presence during heated exchanges.

Dom Versaci, Abella Bala's partner, noted that traditional treatment may be expensive and that sometimes all a couple needs is an objective opinion to determine who is being unreasonable. For him, ChatGPT is a low-cost, nonjudgmental option.

About Abella Bala and Dom Versaci

Abella Bala is an experienced digital campaign manager and influencer talent manager in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, Dom Versaci is a senior data analyst.