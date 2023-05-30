Kylie Jenner turned sanskari in viral video, seen wearing traditional Indian suit. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner turned sanskari

Trending News: Kylie Jenner, an influential American personality and businesswoman, is renowned for her fearless fashion choices that have set trends and inspired women worldwide. Her bold and daring style has become synonymous with her name, whether it's bodycon silhouettes, low-cut mini dresses, or eye-catching latex outfits.

However, have you ever wondered how Kylie would look in a traditional Indian attire? Well, a talented digital artist named Krishna brought this imagination to life and shared his artwork of a ‘sanskaari’ Kylie on Instagram. The result is simply impeccable and has captivated the attention of netizens.

The viral clip, posted earlier this month, has taken the internet by storm, accumulating over 2 million views at the time of writing. In the artwork, Kylie is depicted wearing a beautiful peach kurta set, complemented by a matching dupatta adorned with elegant white accents. The creator also shared another reel where he put Kylie in a Punjabi suit.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens were quick to express their love for Kylie's desi look in the comments section. Some affectionately referred to her as 'Kylie Kaur,' while others remarked that she resembled Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa. Many also wondered if Diljit Dosanjh, a popular Punjabi singer and actor who has openly expressed his admiration for Kylie in the past, had seen the viral clip. "Kylie Jenner to kajal Jenner," a user wrote. "Kyliepreet Dosanjh," another user commented. "She looked like shruti hassan to me," a third user expressed. "Poooooo bani Parvati," a fourth remarked.

In a new post, the artist continued to explore different Indian looks for Kylie. This time, she was dressed in a Punjabi suit, sporting a vibrant red salwar-kameez, a mustard dupatta, and a parandi hairstyle. The artwork truly transformed her into a Punjaban, showcasing the artist's creativity and attention to detail.

