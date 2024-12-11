'Kutta ho ya Billi ghuma denge saara Dilli,' pet taxi's innovative tagline and services grab attention

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pet taxi's innovative tagline and services grab attention

An innovative pet taxi and transportation services have gathered attention on social media. Titled Dogs Day Out, the Delhi NCR-based taxi service has an amusing tagline- 'Kutta ho ya Billi ghuma denge saara Dilli'. The owners have created an FB group page that has more than 83.2K members. These pet-friendly ride services are for those pet parents who, due to their work and business are unable to take their cats and dogs on a trip or outing. Dogs Day Out has brought an innovative idea of bringing happiness to both the parties by taking care of the pet with payment-based services. However, the FB page does not signify their price range.

However, this may seem like a foreign concept in India but such pet care services are very common in foreign countries. Moreover, college students who also call themselves pet loves, take care of other people's pets for their pocket money. Moreover, families who can't take their pets on vacations, hand them over to such pet care service-providing groups for good money in other countries.

Delhi-based 'Dogs Day Out' also seems to be bringing the same culture to India as well. However, not the culture change, but it's their hilarious tagline that has garnered attention. With, 'Kutta ho ya Billi ghuma denge saara Dilli' tagline, the group owners have tickled the laughing bones of several Facebook users and have got them intrigued as well.

