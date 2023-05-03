Kochi Metro staff grooves to Tamil song Mainaru Vetti Katti at empty station. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kochi Metro staff grooves to Tamil song

Trending News: The Kochi Metro staff have brought a wave of excitement with their impressive moves in a recent viral video. The video, which was shared on their official Instagram page, features a female staff member dressed in the Kochi Metro uniform dancing to the popular Tamil song "Mainaru Vetti Katti" from Nani's hit movie "Dasara" in front of a halted metro train at an empty platform. In a few seconds, a male staff member joins her in the dance, and the pair enthusiastically groove to the peppy number.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "We never miss the trend," showcasing the staff's lively and upbeat attitude. The video quickly went viral with over 31k views, 2300 likes and many people praising the staff's energy and enthusiasm. Netizens flooded the comment section with love, and one person even commented, "Love the energy."

The Kochi Metro staff's video showcases their passion for their work and their willingness to go the extra mile to entertain their passengers. It is a refreshing change from the mundane announcements that one hears on a regular basis while travelling on a metro. The video's popularity shows that people appreciate a little bit of fun and entertainment in their daily lives.

Watch the viral video of Kochi Metro staff grooving to peppy number here:

However, the Delhi Metro didn't seem to share the same enthusiasm, as a while ago they shared a funny meme on their official Instagram page to discourage such activities inside the metro. The meme was captioned "Travel, don't trouble" and showed several reasons for getting a headache, with one of them being "when you see someone dancing in metro." This came after several videos went viral where people were seen recording dance reels inside Delhi Metro, causing discomfort and inconvenience to other passengers.

In the comments section, many users requested the metro authorities to issue strict guidelines against such activities and impose heavy penalties on those breaking the rules.

