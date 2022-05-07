KKR pacer Pat Cummins is amazed after he tries pav bhaji for the first time; calls it 'delicious'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAT CUMMINS KKR pacer Pat Cummins feasts on pav bhaji

KKR pacer Pat Cummins had the time of his life when he tasted Mumbai's popular street food, pav bhaji for the first time in his life. The Australian cricketer who has been visiting India for the last eleven years hadn't tried the dish ever. Pat Cummins recently asked his Mumbaikar fans and followers on Twitter to suggest to him some local delicacy that he must try for dinner. From several recommendations, he narrowed it down to pav bhaji, vada pav and misal pav.

And finally, the cricketer tried pav bhaji and took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his dinner as he posted a pic of Pav Bhaji. His fans who were curious to know his feedback after trying the dish asked him to share his reactions online. Cummins then expressed that he was amazed and delighted after trying Pav Bhaji.

His team Kolkata Knight Riders also replied to his post and hoped that he had put "extra butter" in his bhaji.

Cummins is quite active on social media. Recently, he tweeted a video with KKR player Shreyas Iyer in which the two could be seen having fun at the gym. "Anything to distract us from working out in the gym," he captioned the video.

Pat Cummins has given an impressive play during IPL 2022. He had hit joint-fastest fifty in the history of IPL in 2022 during the team’s match with Mumbai Indians at MCA stadium in Pune.