King cobra stands up as tall as man, viral video leaves netizens terrified. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 King cobra standing up

Trending News: An incredible video of a king cobra has left netizens awestruck at its height and size. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter, showcasing the snake standing upright with its hood raised, leaving viewers stunned. Nanda noted that the serpent can lift up to one-third of its body off the ground and can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye.

“The king cobra can literally ‘stand up’ and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground,” the IFS officer wrote. The clip has received over 186k views and nearly 5,000 likes.

While many Twitter users marvelled at the snake's size and beauty, they were also terrified by its potential danger. One user commented, "Dangerous beauty!" while another wrote, "Oh. Absolutely scary." A third user noted, "Pretty, but going to close my windows now."

Watch the viral video of king cobra stands up as tall as man here:

King cobras are the longest and most venomous snakes in the world and are native to the forests of India and Southeast Asia. The snake can deliver a venomous bite that is deadly enough to kill an elephant. Cobras are known to turn aggressive when they are hungry or threatened, and their expanded hood can appear very intimidating. This particular species can grow up to 18 feet.

Despite their fearsome reputation, King Cobras play an important role in the ecosystem. They help control the populations of rodents and other small mammals, and their venom is currently being studied for its potential medical uses. While encountering a king cobra in the wild can be a frightening experience, it is important to remember that they are an important part of the natural world.

Read More Trending News