Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. King Cobra found inside moving car on highway near Kolhapur. Watch viral video

King Cobra found inside moving car on highway near Kolhapur. Watch viral video

Watch as a fearless snake rescuer removes a King Cobra from a moving car on a highway, ensuring its safe release.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2023 18:41 IST
King Cobra rescued from car
Image Source : @RAJMAJIOFFICIAL King Cobra rescued from car

Viral News: A video of a King Cobra hiding inside a moving car on a highway near Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has surfaced on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by the user '@Rajmajiofficial' on March 9. 

The clip shows a snake rescuer trying to remove the cobra from the car by pulling it while holding the king cobra with bare hands. However, as the cobra is stuck the rescuer tries to pull it out carefully, in a way that the serpent doesn’t get hurt. After some time, the man successfully extracts it and takes it to the other side of the road. 

People can be seen surrounding the car, shocked to witness the sight of a snake coming out of a car. The rescuer is then escorted by a policeman to the other side of the highway near a green field, where the cobra is released. 

Watch the viral video of King Cobra rescued from car here:

The King Cobra is a venomous snake found in South and Southeast Asia, particularly in India, China, and the Malay Archipelago. It is one of the largest venomous snakes in the world, growing up to 18 feet long, and is known for its distinctive hood and potent neurotoxic venom. Encountering a King Cobra in the wild can be dangerous, as its venom can be fatal to humans. Therefore, it is important to exercise caution and seek professional assistance from animal rescue groups when dealing with such situations.

ALSO READ:

Man casually plays with box full of baby anacondas as they bite him. Watch

Viral video: 3 huge snakes fall out of ceiling in Malaysia home, netizens stunned

Top 10 deadliest snakes in the world

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News