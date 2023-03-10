King Cobra found inside moving car on highway near Kolhapur. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @RAJMAJIOFFICIAL King Cobra rescued from car

Viral News: A video of a King Cobra hiding inside a moving car on a highway near Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has surfaced on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by the user '@Rajmajiofficial' on March 9.

The clip shows a snake rescuer trying to remove the cobra from the car by pulling it while holding the king cobra with bare hands. However, as the cobra is stuck the rescuer tries to pull it out carefully, in a way that the serpent doesn’t get hurt. After some time, the man successfully extracts it and takes it to the other side of the road.

People can be seen surrounding the car, shocked to witness the sight of a snake coming out of a car. The rescuer is then escorted by a policeman to the other side of the highway near a green field, where the cobra is released.



The King Cobra is a venomous snake found in South and Southeast Asia, particularly in India, China, and the Malay Archipelago. It is one of the largest venomous snakes in the world, growing up to 18 feet long, and is known for its distinctive hood and potent neurotoxic venom. Encountering a King Cobra in the wild can be dangerous, as its venom can be fatal to humans. Therefore, it is important to exercise caution and seek professional assistance from animal rescue groups when dealing with such situations.

