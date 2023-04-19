Kili and Neema Paul lip-sync to Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' in tribute. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kili and Neema Paul lip-sync to Sidhu Moosewala's song

Trending News: Kili Paul and Neema Paul, popular content creators from Tanzania, have paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in their latest Instagram Reel. The siblings lip-synced to the song ‘Mera Na,’ featuring Moosewala’s vocals and rap by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, which was released posthumously in April after Moosewala's death in May 2022.

The song describes Moosewala's immense popularity, evident from his presence on billboards and newspapers. Since its release, the song has amassed over 32 million views on YouTube. The video was shared on Kili Paul's Instagram account, and the caption reads, "Still Riding History. Always Remembered."

The tribute video has already received over 827k views, 93k likes and numerous appreciative comments from Moosewala's fans, calling him a "legend" and expressing their love for the late singer. "Legend sidhumoosewala," a user commented. "He is still alive in our heart," another added.

Watch the viral video of Kili Paul, Neema Paul paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala here:

Kili Paul and Neema Paul have become household names in India for their lip-sync and dance videos to popular Indian film songs. Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022, has a massive fan following in India and abroad. 'Mera Na' is his third posthumously released song.

