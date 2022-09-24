Heartwarming! Kid piggybacks his siblings to cross the waterlogged road | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IPSKABRA Kid piggybacks his siblings to cross waterlogged road

Siblings' relationships are said to be one of the purest of all and there is a video doing the rounds on the internet that does justice to the saying. Recently, a Twitter user shared a heartwarming clip that has won over hearts on the internet. The touching video shows the eternal relationship between siblings as a brother helps his younger siblings cross a waterlogged road. The video is going viral on the internet.

The viral clip begins with the initial scenes showing that the drainage water is overflowing, causing a hindrance. In the following scene, the child lifts his younger sister onto his back and assists her in crossing the road. The clip further shows that he then does the same for another younger sibling. Before the camera shuts off, the sibling trio safely crossed the road.

The video was uploaded by IPS Dipanshu Kabra. Sharing the video, he wrote, "भाई हो तो ऐसा... माता-पिता ने अपने संस्कारों से नायाब हीरा तराशा है! (Brother should be like this... Parents have carved a rare diamond with their values)."

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens flocked to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "Very cute. He is aware of his responsibilities. Nice video. Thanks for sharing." Another user wrote, "Me and my little sister went to same school together and i don't remember a day when I didn't carry her bag to and back from school." A third user wrote, "Oh So Nice. He has got very good upbringing." A user also wrote, "बचपन में भाई-बहन ऐसे ही होते है,बड़े होने के बाद न जाने क्या हो जाता है (Brother and sister are like this in childhood, don't know what happens after growing up)."

While some users praised the guy for having such strong values since childhood, others recalled their own childhood days and shared touching stories about their siblings. The video garnered more than 2,46,000 views on Twitter and 14,500 likes, with love pouring in from everyone.

