Khloe Kardashian praises Dr Raj Kanodia, an Indian-origin surgeon for nose job glow-up

An Indian-origin doctor is currently gaining attention after Khloe Kardashian candidly revealed on social media the beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures she underwent to achieve her altered appearance.

When a UK-based aesthetician posted a video assessing Kardashian's most recent wedding attire, it sparked a lot of interest. The film made an effort to dissect any potential improvements Khloe might have had.

Khloe responded immediately to the video, calling it a compliment and stating that, while she has had work done, it is nothing she hasn't already revealed publicly. She went on to enumerate the procedures she had undergone over the years, including Botox, laser hair removal, gradual weight loss, and even salmon sperm facials.

She stressed that in 2025, there are "many other things we can do before surgery," but when the time comes, and "if I choose to", she knows "some great doctors", tagging Dr Raj Kanodia.

Who is Dr Raj Kanodia?

With over 2.3 million Instagram followers, the Indian-origin plastic surgeon is one of Los Angeles' most well-known celebrity surgeons. He nicknamed himself "Doc Hollywood" and is widely recognised for his precise, scar-free rhinoplasty procedures. His celebrity clients include Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, and Charli D'Amelio. He is widely recognised as the top rhinoplasty surgeon in Los Angeles.

Dr Kanodia was also observed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding in India, where he was pictured alongside Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He also posed with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, fuelling rumours that she could be one of his clients.

According to his website, Dr Kanodia is "trusted with many of Hollywood's most famous faces" and serves a global clientele that includes artists, models, politicians, businesspeople, and royalty.

