'Khao maa kasam': Navdeep Singh's funny chat with coach after Paralympics gold goes viral | WATCH

Navdeep Singh's funny chat with coach after Paralympics gold goes viral

India secured a record-breaking seventh gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, thanks to javelin thrower Navdeep Singh, whose personal best of 47.32 meters earned him the top spot, though not without controversy. Initially, Navdeep had won silver in the men’s F41 javelin final but was upgraded to gold after Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

After claiming the historic gold for India, Navdeep was filled with energy, as seen in a viral video of his celebration. He unleashed his emotions on the javelin field and, after calming down, had a humorous exchange with his coach. In another viral video, Navdeep is heard jokingly asking his coach to swear on his mother when he was told the distance of his first valid throw.

Navdeep started the final with a foul but managed 46.39 meters on his second attempt. He immediately asked his coach for the distance and was in disbelief when told it exceeded 46 meters. To confirm the truth, Navdeep humorously said, "Khao maa kasam" (swear on your mother).

Watch the viral video:

The video has gained widespread attention due to Navdeep's typical Delhi-style behaviour, reflected both in his celebration and his candid exchange. Delhiites are known for their assertiveness, use of slang, and sense of humour.

Navdeep improved further on his third attempt, achieving a personal best of 47.32 meters and setting a new Paralympics record. This was India’s seventh and final gold at the Paris Games, and the last medal for the nation at the event. India finished 18th in the medal standings, with a total of 29 medals (7 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze), surpassing their Tokyo 2020 haul by 10 medals—marking the country's best-ever Paralympics performance.

