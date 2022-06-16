Kerala man juggles football like a pro at 64, internet says 'age is just a number'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRSOCCERART Man plays football in an open field

Kerala man showed his soccer skills recently, leaving social media amazed with his passion for sports. 64-year-old James is proving that age is just a number as he continues to go viral among internet users. A truck driver, he is often photographed playing football like a young man. His videos too have been popular on the internet, with many calling him their inspiration.

Man wows internet with football skills

Videos of James playing football have gone viral on social media. It show him juggling a football on his shoulders and head. The video has been shared by Pradeep on Instagram. He describes himself as a football freestyle. "I had the privilege of meeting this 64-year-old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it," Pradeep said while sharing the short clip.

Read: Arctic glaciers clicked 100 years apart are giving netizens nightmares, viral pic is a wake-up call

Fans react to senior person playing football

The video of the senior man playing football barefoot in the fields has received immense praise from internet users. "What's your excuse keep grinding till the last breath," wrote one Instagram user commending the man's grit. Another one said, "Age is just a no. Bro

(sic)."

Read: Employee's honest leave application wins internet, they believe he wanted to say 'salary badhaaooo'