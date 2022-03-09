Kerala balloon seller turns model: Her overnight rise to fame is testament to the power of social media

Follow us on Image Source : IG/ARJUN__KRISHNAN,PHOTOMAN_OFFICIAL Kisbu, belongs to a Rajasthani family and sells balloons in Kerala for a living.

It's the year 2022 when we witness the power of social media each and every day. The Internet has been providing endless opportunities for people to showcase their talents, build communities and even lead a crusade. From Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo to Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, the list of commoners becoming a rage on the internet is endless. Recently, a balloon seller from Kerala became an overnight sensation after her makeover pictures went viral on social media. A teenage girl Kisbu caught the eye of photographer Arjun Krishnan while she was selling balloons near a temple in Kerala.

The photographer was quick enough to capture her through his lens and later he posted those pictures on Instagram. To his utter surprise, the photographs garnered an overwhelming response from the netizens, prompting him to get the photoshoot of the girl. As per media reports, after getting in touch with Kisbu and her family, and taking their permission Arjun got makeup artist Remya Prajul to work on her transformation.

Take a look at her viral pictures below:

The internet was blown away by Kisbu's transformation. They bombarded the comments section with their reactions. One of them said, "Wow." Another said, "Beauty of nature."

Check out some more pictures from the photoshoot which garnered netizens' attention:

Later, Kisbu has been approached by several other makeover artists too.

