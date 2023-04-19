Kerala artist's impromptu sketch brings smile to traffic cop's face. Watch heartwarming clip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Artist's sketch brings smile to traffic cop's face

Trending News: In a world full of chaos and negativity, sometimes all it takes is a simple act of kindness to make someone’s day brighter. That’s exactly what happened in a heartwarming viral video that has been circulating on social media recently. Amid the sweltering heat, a traffic policeman in Kerala, was regulating the traffic at a busy junction when an artist named Shimlal approached him and started drawing his portrait.

The video shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter shows the artist working on the portrait, and the policeman going about his duty, unfazed. After completing the sketch, Shimlal handed it to the policeman, who was pleasantly surprised and asked for the artist's name. The joy and gratitude on the policeman's face were palpable, and it's no surprise that the clip has been viewed more than 4,000 times.

Shimlal often surprises random strangers with his sketches and his Instagram account is full of such posts. From street vendors to waiters, Shimlal's portraits capture the essence of everyday life and bring a smile to people's faces. The video is a shining example of the impact that a small gesture of appreciation can have on someone's day. As the caption of the video says, "Change begins when instead of ‘you and I’, ‘we’ is used. Thanks Shimlal."

