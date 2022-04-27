Kebab seller's pic snapped in Kashmir wins International Food Photo Contest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Winners of the International Food Photo Contest were announced recently

The International Food Photo Contest has awarded first prize to a picture of a kebab seller from Kashmir. Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty has been credited with capturing the award-winning moment in her camera. She has won the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 for the image of a street vendor in Srinagar, Kashmir. The image is titled Kebabiyana. It shows a kebab seller at a smoke-filled food joint. He is surrounded by smoke as he tends to his meat kebabs in coal-lit barbeque set up.

The photo was shot at Srinagar's Khayyam Chowk. Caroline Kenyon, the founder and director of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, said the winning photograph had “beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject's expression as he prepares the food for sharing”.

Read: 'Solve poverty with $44 bn': How Elon Musk could have used those billions, netizens have some ideas

“Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul,” Kenyon further said.

The ceremony of announcing the winners of the International Food Photo Contest was streamed live on YouTube. Monica Galetti, restaurant owner, Masterchef judge, announced the name of the winners.

Read: Cancer patient undergoing treatment lands job from hospital bed, netizens call him 'warrior'

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year was launched in 2011. Open to professional and non-professional, old and young, the Awards celebrate the very best in food photography and film from around the world.