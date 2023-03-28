Kate Middleton tries dish with ‘viagra’, pokes fun at Prince William. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kate Middleton tries dish with ‘viagra’

Trending News: A video of Kate Middleton trying a Caribbean delicacy that is often compared to Viagra has resurfaced on social media and gone viral. During a visit to the Bahamas in March 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales tried the local delicacy called ‘conch pistol’. The video shows Kate holding up a strip of flesh from inside the conch and putting it in her mouth, while the crowd applauds. She quips that she is “more adventurous” than William, who responds by saying he can handle it.

The video has been shared on TikTok by a royal fan account and has garnered praise from users for Middleton’s eagerness to try new things. The clip shows Middleton poking fun at her husband and boasting about her habit of experimenting. It has garnered more than 158,000 views on TikTok. Some users have commented that Middleton’s willingness to try new things sets her apart from other royals.

Watch the viral video of Kate Middleton trying ‘viagra’ delicacy here:

The conch pistol is a Caribbean delicacy that is rumoured to be the conch’s male genitalia, but is actually an appendage found on both male and female conch. It is known as the ‘Bahamian Viagra’ and is used for digestion, not mating

