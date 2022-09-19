Kate Middleton pays touching tribute as she wears Queen Elizabeth's pearl necklace at monarch's funeral | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth at her funeral on Monday. She arrived at the funeral in a stunning black veiled hat and sentimental jewels that belonged to her grandmother-in-law, repeating the pearl-and-diamond pieces she wore to Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. The four-row Japanese pearl choker was paired with Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Kate also wore it to honour the queen's 70th wedding anniversary to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Image Source : APKate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales

The necklace was made from pearls which "were reportedly a gift from the Japanese government, possibly acquired during the 1970s, when she made a state visit to that nation," according to The Court Jeweller.

Image Source : APKate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales

Kate's grandmother-in-law first lent her this jewellery back in 2017. The Queen also lent Princess Diana -- the last official Princess of Wales -- the choker back in November 1982, when Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands visited the U.K.

Interestingly, the choice to wear pearls for Queen Elizabeth's funeral is steeped in history, as the gems are traditionally worn during times of mourning.

Not only Kate but her 7-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, also paid tribute to the Queen at her funeral via a piece of ornament. The little one wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe -- a nod to her great-grandmother's love of horses.

Image Source : APKate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales

Meanwhile, King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on September 12 after his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The coffin of the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom was carried at Westminster Abbey in London today with the Royal family members and top world leaders in attendance.

Also read: 64 years old granny dance on Lagan Laagi Re and it is the most adorable thing to watch

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965. The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Also read: Amul welcomes Cheetah's family in India with new topical: ‘Purr-fect taste’

-with ANI inputs

Read More Trending News