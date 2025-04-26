Kashmiri woman dances atop a tree to 'Jhalla Wallah' in viral video, watch here The woman, named Usha Nagvanshi, shared the video on her Instagram page, wherein she can be seen dancing on top of a tree to the hit Bollywood song "Jhalla Wallah". Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

There are several videos that go viral on the internet every day. Similarly, a video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a Kashmiri woman dancing on top of a tree to the hit Bollywood song "Jhalla Wallah" from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. The woman, named Usha Nagvanshi, shared the video on her Instagram page, which goes by the username 'ushanagvanshi31'.

Nagvanshi can be seen balancing on the tree with a steep drop behind her. Her daring performance has grabbed the attention of the users and has garnered more than 12.4 million views since it was posted.

While the video gained high views, there has been a mixed reaction from the audience. While many users praised her fearlessness and creativity, others expressed concern over the risks she took just for social media popularity.

One of the users wrote, "Ab next Eiffel Tower par." Another user wrote, "Death is scared of didi." A third comment read, "Didi's been working on that core. mad balancing skills."

One Instagram comment reads, "Bro is just one heartbeat away," whereas another reads, "She literally said 'copy karke dikha'."

While such videos get immense views, they also show the lengths to which an individual can go for views on the internet.

Another video had recently gone viral in which a group of boys can be seen playing football in a room where firecrackers are exploding. In the video, the boys can be seen lighting several firecrackers inside a closed room before starting a game of football. The boys light the firecrackers and then kick a football directly towards another boy.

ALSO READ: Boys play football indoors amid exploding firecrackers, internet says 'why women live longer' | WATCH