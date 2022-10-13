Karwa Chauth 2022: You won't be starving for laughter as netizens flood social media with funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SEEMII_SEN Karwa Chauth Memes are going viral on social media

Karwa Chauth fast is being observed by married Hindu women on October 13. On this special occasion, women across India who had kept a fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands on Karwa Chauth will break it after seeing the full moon. Women will perform rituals, dress up and celebrate the special occasion. Meanwhile, internet users saw the opportunity in this to share their funny reactions and flooded social media with hilarious memes.

Some mocked school-going teens for taking their relationships too seriously by keeping the Karwa Chauth fast, while other made jokes about the husband and wife relationship. Here are some of the best Karwa Chauth memes that will leave you laughing out loud.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth fast time will begin at 6:20 am and will end at 8:09 pm on Thursday.

