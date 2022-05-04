Kailia Posey of popular 'Grinning Girl' GIF passes away at 16, confirms mother

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAILIA POSEY Kailia Posey

Kailia Posey, a contestant on the US reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, passed away at the age of 16. One of the most recognisable faces on the internet, Posey died in Washington. A GIF with her grinning expression face became a phenomenal meme. Posey's passing away news was announced on Facebook by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman. "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she said in the post.

Certain reports claimed that Kailia Posey died by suicide. However, there has been no official confirmation from her family or friends on the same.

About Kailia Posey

The girl made children and adults laugh with her funny expression which later became a worldwide meme. She appeared on the TLC show 'Toddlers & Tiaras' in 2012, at the age of 5 years old. Kailia appeared on the TLC series alongside her mother Marcy, who revealed that the former was 3 when she started doing pageants. "She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro. She's gonna beat you, every time," her mom added.

Meanwhile, on April 20, Kailia celebrated her 16th birthday and posted a series of photos on Instagram.