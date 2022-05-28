Justin Bieber's weird demands from 1st India tour go viral: Ping-pong table, antique furniture & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AVAILABLEBIEBZS Justin Bieber's weird demands

Pop star Justin Bieber is known for chartbuster songs like 'Baby', ‘Stay’, ‘Ghost’, and ‘Lonely’ among many others. The singer is all set to perform in India for the second time in October this year. His concert will take place at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. While fans can't wait for the performer to set the stage on fire with his vocals, a list of his weird demands from his last India tour has gone viral on Twitter. Music journalist Arjun S Ravi share pictures from the press release of Bieber’s concert in 2017 and revealed that the singer demanded his room be adorned with purple carnations during his 4-5 days stay in India as purple is his favourite colour. There were more such bizarre demands that left netizens shocked.

The prerequisites list of items that were supposed to be arranged for the popstar included, “a convoy of 10 luxury sedans and 2 Volvo buses” for 120 people entourage. He demanded a private Rolls Royce for himself with a Z plus security from the Maharastra Police department. He also asked for the security of 8 personal member security details.

His list continued with endless demands like, “10 containers to be flown in with items like a ping pong table, PlayStation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard, massage table that will be used backstage. Arrangements for a Jacuzzi have also been made for Bieber’s personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage”

Not only this, he asked for the customisation of things, right from the interior designs of his villa to his food arrangements. "Top culinary experts will supervise the gourmet being served to Bieber over the 4 days with 5 dishes per day being renamed after his popular song. His room will be adorned with purple carnations, purple being his favourite colour! The hotel will convert itself into Bieber’s private villa with three floors of the hotel being booked for the artist and his entourage and one elevator blocked on all 4 full days for Bieber alone. A special Indian Yoga Casket containing aromatic essential oils; jasmine, mogra, rose and camphor incense sticks; and books on chakras and yoga asanas will be placed in Bieber’s suite knowing his love for Yoga," read the release.

A female masseuse from Kerala, a room full of things that he wants with the best view and a king-size bed were also included in the list of demands. Also easy access to a fitness centre and steam room.

Meanwhile, all the Beliebers are excited to groove to the vocals of their favourite singer as he gears up for his concert in India. Will his demands be the same this time?