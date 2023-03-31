Jugaad at its best: Autorickshaw transforms into convertible, netizens amazed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Autorickshaw transforms into convertible

Trending News: Indians have a reputation for being creative and resourceful, with the ability to come up with innovative solutions to complex problems using the concept of jugaad. Recently, a video of an autorickshaw modified to look like a convertible car has gone viral on social media, once again showcasing the ingenuity of Indians.

The video was shared on Instagram by autorickshaw_kerala and has gained a lot of attention, with over 1.2 million views and 80k likes. The autorickshaw, which is painted pink, has a retractable roof that can be folded back with the press of a button. The seats are also pink and plush, adding to the overall look and feel of the vehicle.

People on Instagram were quick to react to the video, with many users leaving witty comments. One user called it the "Rolls Royce of auto," while another wrote, "The convertible that I can afford." Few users even joked that "Bugatti fails" in comparison to the modified autorickshaw.

This is not the first time that Indians have demonstrated their creative skills through jugaad. There are countless videos on the internet that showcase their ability to come up with practical solutions to everyday problems. From making ice cream with a ceiling fan to growing a mini-garden on the roof of an autorickshaw to beat the heat, Indians have done it all.

In fact, just last month, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of an autorickshaw that had been designed to look like a vintage luxury car. The roofless vehicle had a shiny black exterior and plush seats painted yellow, giving it an attractive and eye-catching look.

