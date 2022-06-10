Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial wristbands on sale online for Rs 3.9 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial drama is not over yet. Every aspect of the trial was publicised, including the wristbands that were given to people who attended the hearing at Fairfax County in Virginia. The paper wristbands were provided by the authorities to people who were allowed to sit inside the court. After it was over, a few attendees put up the wristbands for auction on eBay. Yes! The bands are currently on sale for a large sum of money, online, with prices starting from $5000 (Rs 3.89 lakh).

Blue Wristband

On eBay, a blue wristband, from May 23 was up for auction. The seller wrote in the description, "Up for auction is 1 of 100 actual wristbands given out on day 20 of the Depp v Heard trial in Fairfax County, Virginia at the County courthouse. This was the first day of the final week of the trial, and one of the busiest days. I was there and you are obtaining this from a verified first person source."

Claiming that the "blue wristband was for access to the courtroom to witness the trial in person," the seller added, "The wristband has been cut so I could remove it from my wrist, you cannot reattach it without using glue or tape; but I figure this would be better framed." ALSO READ: Fans celebrate Johnny Depp's FIRST birthday after Amber Heard defamation case win. Video goes viral

Orange Wristband

An orange wristband too was up for sale and had a starting offer of $500 (about ₹ 39,000). Product's description read, "This is a wristband that was used to enter one of the last days of the Johnny Depp Trial on Thursday, May 26, 2022. It is number 77 for number 77 in line to enter the courtroom. This wristband is priceless in that the trial is a part of pop culture history. I am willing to negotiate."

Red wristband

A third one was a red wristband that sold for $4,500 (about ₹ 3.49 lakh).

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He was awarded USD 15 million in damages by the jury. After winning the case, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been receiving overwhelming support from the fans. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp gives whopping Rs 49 lakh tip at Varanasi restaurant in UK after winning USD 15 million in trial