Jeth Adhik Amavasya 2026: Date, timing, snan-daan muhurat and significance

New Delhi:

Jeth Adhik Amavasya is very important for Hindus. Amavasya is known as a significant day to perform religious activities, offer prayers to ancestors, and give charity to poor people. This year's Amavasya is very important since it falls during the period of Adhik Maas.

As per the calculations made by the Hindu Panchang, Jeth Adhik Amavasya will be celebrated on June 15, 2026. Since the Amavasya Tithi prevails at sunrise on this day, it is considered the main day for rituals, fasting, holy bathing and donations.

Jeth Adhik Amavasya 2026 date and timing

According to Panchang calculations:

Amavasya Tithi begins: 12:19 pm on June 14, 2026

Amavasya Tithi ends: 8:23 am on June 15, 2026

As the Amavasya Tithi is present at sunrise on June 15, the observance will be marked on that day.

Importance of Jeth Adhik Amavasya

The Amavasya falling in Adhik Maas is considered highly auspicious. Devotees perform religious ablutions, pray to their forefathers, engage in charitable activities, and seek blessings for spiritual prosperity.

It is believed by many that charitable deeds and worship performed during the period of Adhik Maas bear spiritual fruits. The day is also regarded as favourable for Pitru Tarpan and other ancestral rituals.

Snan and daan significance

Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers or bathing before sunrise is considered particularly meritorious on this day. Devotees also donate food, clothes, grains and other essentials to the needy.

Many people observe prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and their ancestors, seeking blessings for family wellbeing and prosperity.

Why is this Amavasya special

Jeth Adhik Amavasya is also considered more important because it falls during Adhik Maas, a month that occurs about once every 32 to 33 months. Adhik Maas is unlike regular months and is considered highly sacred by Hindus, who devote themselves to prayers and spiritual activities during this period.

As per Hindu mythology, Adhik Maas holds special significance in relation to Lord Vishnu. It is also known as Purushottam Maas. It is believed that any virtuous deeds performed or fasts observed during Adhik Maas earn greater spiritual rewards than at any other time.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Somvati Amavasya 2026: Date, Tithi timings, significance and puja vidhi