Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exchange vows in fairytale Venice wedding: See Pics Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tie the knot in a stunning Venice wedding! See pics from their fairytale ceremony and celebrations on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

New Delhi:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are officially married. The bride took to her Instagram and shared the first photo from her Venice wedding.

Lauren Sanchez wore a traditional white lace gown with a veil to her star-studded wedding ceremony in the Italian city, which was attended by numerous A-list celebrities. Her spouse, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, wore a classic tuxedo.

“06/27/2025,” Sanchez captioned the picture, indicating that the wedding took place on June 27, 2025. Lauren Sanchez also adopted her rich husband's surname while sharing the first photo from their wedding. She changed her Instagram identity to Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

According to People magazine, their outdoor wedding ceremony was held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Sanchez has now archived all other photographs on her Instagram feed, leaving only the wedding photo.

The couple married after six years of relationship. This is Bezos' second marriage; he was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years. Sanchez, a former news anchor, was formerly married to Patrick Whitesell.

The guests have been nothing short of sensational. Some A-list star presences have been spotted through the Venetian canals. Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and even Queen Rania of Jordan were some of the latest A-list guests to join the list, along with an already star-studded lineup. Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, was joined by her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children.

Previous sightings had included the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, all dressed up for a big bash. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who had come a day in advance, were spotted soaking in the city views and pre-wedding splurging around Venice.

Jeff Bezos is currently the world's third richest person, with $238 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The wedding transformed Venice into a billionaire's playground, with private planes and yachts flying into the lagoon city on a regular basis in the days preceding the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding celebrations begin with an A-list procession