Jaya Kishori's viral video with Rs 2 lakh calfskin Dior bag sparks criticism on social media

Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori has come under fire after her video carrying a Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh went viral on social media. Netizens called her out for double standards as she preached non-materialism and detachment to her followers.

The backlash was also about the fabric of the bag as it is made up of cotton and calfskin and leather is usually avoided by the saints and spiritual preachers. The bag she carried was customised "Dior Book Tote."

Social media reacts

After the video went viral, social media platforms flooded with comments and posts. Expressing anguish, a user took to X and said, “Jaya Kishori tells people not to be materialistic, yet she herself uses a luxury bag costing over Rs. 2 lakh. Most of these preachers are like this, using our religion to profit and live a lavish life,” another X user posted.

Meanwhile, some social media users also shared her past video where she was donning a costly Rolex watch on her hand. The user said, "Meet Jaya Kishori, she preaches Non - Materialism during her religious preaching. But in private she often seen using expensive items like Dior bags, Rolex watch etc. Hypocrisy."