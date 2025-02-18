'Japan on another level': Jam jar's lid closes by itself, viral video stuns internet | WATCH Japan's innovative genius is at it again! A viral video shows a jam jar's lid closing by itself, leaving the internet stunned and amazed. Witness the incredible technology that's taking the world by storm!

Japan has always astounded the world with its cutting-edge technology and ideas. The country appears to be living in a future that most of the world will not see for many years. One such innovation has astonished social media users, and it involves something as basic as a jar of jam.

Steven W. shared a video on Instagram of a young girl displaying an absolutely interesting feature: a jam jar top that closes itself. Yes, you read it correctly. In the video, the girl places the lid on top of the jam jar, and everyone is surprised when the lid closes automatically.

"What the heck?" Steven exclaims with shock. In his caption, he writes, "How is this possible?" Honestly, many of us are asking the same thing.

The video has received over 20 million views so far. Social media users left a lot of interesting comments about the self-closing jam jar. A user wrote, “It’s the ridges in the lid that make it possible," while another commented, “It was an accidental design, but it does indeed close due to the angle of the grooves in the glass. You still have to tighten it a bit though."

An Instagram user wrote, “I buy this jam all the time because there is no sugar in it. I haven’t realized that the lid closes itself until now. But you still need to tighten it, though."

“For the people asking: it’s only this brand, and it’s because of the angle of the glass that secures the lid. It’s more tilted than normally, and it was done by accident," a user commented.

While these remarks provide fair approximations, there is fascinating scientific reasoning underlying the magic. The self-closing jam jars went viral around 2022, with numerous films demonstrating this unusual function.

According to the YouTube channel VT Physics, the secret is in the jar's design. The video stated that the ridges surrounding the jar's neck are positioned at a precise angle.

Regular jars have ridges at a modest 6-degree angle, whereas these special jars have substantially steeper 10-degree angles. This steeper angle provides a stronger gravitational pull and overcomes friction. This causes the lid to glide smoothly and close on its own, similar to an object sliding down a steep slope.

