  4. ITI Berhampur students create 70-feet-tall guitar out of garbage, setting Limca Book India record

ITI Berhampur students create 70-feet-tall guitar out of garbage, setting Limca Book India record

ITI Berhampur students set the Limca Book India record by creating a massive 70-foot-tall guitar out of trash. Take a look.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 15:39 IST
Students create 70-feet-tall guitar out of trash
Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR Students create 70-feet-tall guitar out of trash

The 21.33 metre (70 feet) tall guitar created from scrap waste by Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur, students has found its place in Limca Book of Records as India’s tallest scrap-metal structure. 

Work on this guitar began on July 17, 2019 and it was completed within three months by a group of 120 ITI students, all of them who underwent training as plumbers, welders, fitters, electricians and painters. 

The guitar adorns the façade of the ITI Scrap Sculpture Museum in Berhampur, along with 10 other small sculptures, all created from waste. 

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, director of ITI, Berhampur, known as ‘Odisha’s Scrap Man’, said, the ‘Best Out of Waste’ mission seeks to integrate skill development imparted to ITI students, with waste management in an eco-friendly manner.

Limca Book of Records has released the Indian Record certificate now, because it had suspended release of records due to Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years, Dr Panigrahy said.

