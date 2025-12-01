'I Was The Rare Animal': Italian tourist shares experience of becoming main attraction at Indian zoo The video quickly sparked widespread amusement across Instagram, gathering thousands of views and sparking lively reactions in the comment section.

Bengaluru:

An Italian content creator shared his experience of being surrounded by people in India for photos after he went to a zoo in Karnataka. In a light hearted wisecrack over the situation, Lorenzo Nova Nobilio, shared his experience in an Instagram post.

Nobilio said he went to the zoo to give people an impression of a typical travel vlog. Halfway through the clip, he finds himself surrounded by four Indian men, who wanted to click a photo with him. They held Nobilio’s hand and were interested to see him more than feeling excited for animals in the zoo.

“Turns out I was the exotic animal everyone came to see,” the on screen text during the moment read.

A video of the moment has been shared by Nobilio on his Instagram handle. The video has amassed more than 2 lakh likes so far.

“I did think it’s because they watched my shows at the beginning anyway, if he doesn’t hold your hand like that…DUMP HIM!!!!” Nobilio captioned the post.

Netizens fuels meme fest

The netizens have initiated a laugh riot over the now-viral video.

"That hand hold looks like a symbol for world peace," a user posted.

"Haha. I get asked for pictures more in India than anywhere else and 98% have no idea who I actually am," another said.

The third user explained the context of the gesture to the content creator. "Correct me if I'm wrong, but apparently "holding hands/interlocking fingers" is normal in South Asia(India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka) physical affection between male friend is seen as: a sign of trust and close friendship. It's the same feeling as 'arm around shoulder or sitting very closely' It's simply friend bonding," he said.