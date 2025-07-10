‘It’s your country’: Haryana man wins hearts amid Maharashtra language row, video goes viral As Maharashtra grapples with a rising language row over the use of Marathi, a viral video from Haryana has offered a refreshing message of unity. In the clip, a Haryanvi man questions a youth from Nashik for not speaking Haryanvi, but then the story takes a turn. Watch the viral video here.

New Delhi:

As tensions remain high in Maharashtra over the use of the Marathi language, a heartwarming video from Haryana is winning hearts across social media, offering a powerful message of unity and what it truly means to be Indian.

The viral clip, widely shared over the past two days, shows a spirited exchange between a Haryanvi man and a youth from Nashik, Maharashtra. In the video, the elder calls out loudly, “Who here is from Maharashtra?” When a young man responds, he jokingly demands, “Speak in Haryanvi.” The boy smiles and replies politely that he doesn’t know the language. The elder teases him: “Then how are you working here?” But the mood quickly shifts as the man adds, “Arre, this is your country. If you won’t work here, who will? This is your nation — do what you want.”

The clip has struck a chord with viewers, especially in light of recent controversies in Maharashtra where several videos have emerged showing non-Marathi speakers being harassed. In some incidents, migrant workers and delivery personnel were allegedly attacked or confronted by locals for not speaking Marathi, sparking a fresh debate around linguistic identity and regionalism.

Political parties in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have long advocated for Marathi pride and the use of the Marathi language in public life. However, critics argue that enforcing linguistic conformity in a diverse state like Maharashtra risks alienating non-Marathi speakers and threatens national unity.

In this backdrop, the Haryana video has been widely shared as a reminder of the values of coexistence and mutual respect. One user commented, “This is the real India,” while another said, “The Haryanvi uncle gave the perfect response to today’s divisive times.”

The video, posted by @VikashMohta_IND on X (formerly Twitter), has received over 18,000 views, with thousands praising the elder’s message. As one comment summed it up: “Nation first, everything else later.”

Note: This story is based on a viral social media post. India TV does not independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the video.