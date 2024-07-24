'It's suffocating': Video of Zomato delivery agent's Rs 500 room in Mumbai's slum goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zomato delivery agent's Rs 500 room in Mumbai.

The city of Mumbai, with its glitzy high-rise buildings and bustling streets, is often seen as a symbol of modern India's economic growth and development. However, beneath the glittering façade lies a harsh reality that is frequently overlooked - slums.

In a recent video that went viral, we got a glimpse into the life of a Zomato delivery agent Pranjoy Borgoyary, who is in Northeast India. The video shows Borgoyary's tiny room, barely big enough to fit a bed and a small cupboard, for which he pays a monthly rent of Rs 500. The room has no windows or ventilation and is located right next to a public toilet. As he says in the video, "It's suffocating."

Borgoyary showed out his little room—which he shares with someone else—in an Instagram video that he posted. The Zomato agent had to slide sideways to navigate the extremely tight street that leads to the room.

The small room is accessed by an equally narrow iron stairway at the end of the street, and Borgoyary pays Rs 500 a month for it. Space is a luxury in Bombay, as evidenced by the room's stained walls, heaps of clothing covering every available square inch, and a kitty curled up in one corner.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Hundreds of comments and over 4.4 million views have been received by the video on Instagram. The Zomato delivery guy received a lot of admiration on Instagram for his hard work despite health problems, while some users were astounded by the room.

One user commented, "Bro if u ever come to Goa u can record videos music at my lil studio place anytime. Fish thaali etc on me too. Hard work is never small work." While another one wrote, "When someone shares their struggles, the last thing they deserve is ridicule, especially when it comes to their appearance. Comments making fun of someone's looks are not only hurtful but also racist. If you can't offer any words of encouragement or support, then simply scroll past. You won't lose anything by showing kindness and empathy." "You should really try modelling, you have the face to go on billboards" wrote another user.

