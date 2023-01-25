Is Santa Claus real? Girl seeks DNA proof; Cookie test reveals the truth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is Santa Claus real? Girl seeks DNA proof

A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.

"I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?" the girl wrote. Her name and age were not disclosed.

Benson forwarded the "evidence" to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

"Items to be examined for traces of DNA and compared with profiles on record for the above-named suspect/aliases," the department form says.

The charge? Failure to finish snacks. Results are pending.

"This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her," Benson said.

The department tweeted on Monday that "we all agree that something magical may be at play."

The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match "to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City," referring to the movie "Miracle on 34th Street." It said it would need more DNA samples "from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match."

The "good news" is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.

