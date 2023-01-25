Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Is Santa Claus real? Girl seeks DNA proof; Cookie test reveals the truth

Is Santa Claus real? Girl seeks DNA proof; Cookie test reveals the truth

A young girl seeks DNA evidence to determine whether Santa Claus is real. The truth comes out in a cookie test.

AP Reported By: AP New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 23:58 IST
Is Santa Claus real? Girl seeks DNA proof
Image Source : FREEPIK Is Santa Claus real? Girl seeks DNA proof

A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.

"I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?" the girl wrote. Her name and age were not disclosed.

Benson forwarded the "evidence" to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

"Items to be examined for traces of DNA and compared with profiles on record for the above-named suspect/aliases," the department form says.

The charge? Failure to finish snacks. Results are pending.

"This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her," Benson said.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able "to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa" in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.

Related Stories
Computer glitch kept the lights on 24x7 at Massachusetts high school for 2 years

Computer glitch kept the lights on 24x7 at Massachusetts high school for 2 years

Remember Pokemon Go? Meet 74-year-old OG grandpa, who plays the game on 64 phones

Remember Pokemon Go? Meet 74-year-old OG grandpa, who plays the game on 64 phones

Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy to the rescue squad; netizens react | WATCH

Crocodile delivers the body of dead boy to the rescue squad; netizens react | WATCH

Captain Gaurav Taneja to fly largest Indian flag; Youtuber on 'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission

Captain Gaurav Taneja to fly largest Indian flag; Youtuber on 'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission

The department tweeted on Monday that "we all agree that something magical may be at play."

The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match "to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City," referring to the movie "Miracle on 34th Street." It said it would need more DNA samples "from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match."

The "good news" is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.

The girl, a Cumberland resident, had sent the cookie and carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said on Friday. Benson forwarded the "evidence" to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News