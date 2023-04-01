Netizens can't stop raving about IPL's hilarious Bhojpuri commentary featuring Ravi Kishan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netizens react to hilarious Bhojpuri commentary in IPL

Trending News: Hold on to your hats, folks, because the IPL 2023 is here to lift your spirits and banish your blues for the month. And what a start it has been! The Gujarat Titans have kicked things off in style by securing a five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in a match that was attended by over one lakh fans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. And let's not forget the star-studded opening ceremony featuring Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna.

But amidst all the glitz and glamour, there was one aspect that stole the show in a way that no one could have predicted. We’re talking, of course, about the Bhojpuri commentary that had millions of IPL viewers in stitches. Yes, you heard that right. The IPL matches can be streamed in 12 languages, including Bhojpuri. And boy, did it deliver some memorable moments.

Ravi Kishan, the Bhojpuri superstar, was part of the commentary panel, and his one-liners had fans in splits. From "Anghoota tod bowling" to "Ee ka ho, munh ha phod be ka?" (What was that? It could have broken the batter's face.), the Bhojpuri commentary was a hit not just among the Bihar audience but also with fans who didn't even know the language.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to Bhojpuri commentary in IPL:

In fact, after Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, Bhojpuri is set to take IPL 2023 by storm. Who knew that a regional language would steal the show in a tournament that is watched by millions across the world?

But let's not forget about the game itself. After an explosive start from Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Titans clawed their way back to restrict the Super Kings to 178, a total that was 15-20 runs short. Shubman Gill kept the hosts on course with a scintillating 36-ball 63, despite losing Kane Williamson to injury and a few wickets in the middle phase. And it was left to the ever-reliable finishing duo of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to finish the game and secure the Titans' victory.

