IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT match postponed due to rain, fans flood Twitter with memes

Trending News: The much-anticipated IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) faced an unexpected twist. The rain in Ahmedabad played spoilsport, leading to the match being postponed to the reserve day. While the rain had finally stopped the previous night, the officials made the decision to reschedule the final IPL showdown. The new schedule has set the stage for the clash to begin today, May 29, at 7:30 pm.

The change in plans left some fans utterly disappointed. It being a Monday, a workday for many, meant that not everyone would be able to watch the game as originally planned. It's a bit of a downer, isn't it? However, amidst the gloom, something bright emerged—memes! Fans used this opportunity to create and share memes on Twitter that perfectly captured the mood of the disappointed supporters. Users have taken to the platform to express their thoughts and opinions on the situation. We've gathered a few of these Twitter reactions to share with you, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the rescheduled IPL 2023 final.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League announced the rescheduling, stating that the final would now take place on the reserve day, May 29, at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The physical tickets meant for the match would remain valid for the rescheduled day, and fans were advised to keep them safe and intact.

The playing conditions for the reserve day remain the same, with a cut-off time of 21:45 IST for a full 20-over game. If the match cannot be completed within that time, a five-over match can take place until 23:56 IST. And if all else fails, there's always the thrilling Super Over option, with a cut-off time of 01:20 AM on Tuesday, May 30.

In the unfortunate event that the entire match gets washed off, the team that finished higher in the points table, in this case, the Gujarat Titans, would be declared the winners. Now, all eyes are on the rescheduled final as fans eagerly await the showdown between Chennai Super Kings, aiming for their fifth IPL title, and Gujarat Titans, determined to defend their championship title from last year.

Stay tuned and get ready for an epic showdown between these two formidable teams!

