IPL 2022 Final: Over 1 lakh people sing 'Vande Mataram' during closing ceremony. Watch viral video

The IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals has become one of the most attended cricket games ever. Over 1,30,000 spectators attended the match in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which began with the closing ceremony that featured Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music composer AR Rahman performing some of the greatest hits.

A.R.Rahman along with Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan and other singers took over the stage after Ranveer's super-energetic and entertaining dance performance. Rahman kicked off his performance with the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' and was immediately joined by thousands of people present at the stadium. The video of the same, went viral on social media, where over 1,00,000 people can be seen singing along with the music maestro. Take a look

Soon, after the video went viral, fans showered loved looking at the stadium and patriotism in people. A user wrote, "Best thing of IPL closing ceremony- bringing the iconic duo of AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan back." Another said, "Thank you so much I’m literally getting goosebumps." A comment read, "I love Indian Cricket team & Vande Matram JAI HIND." ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out, fans say 'maaja aagya dekh kar'

