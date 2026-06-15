'What kind of shamelessness is this?' Internet reacts to shirtless tourists riding on car roof in Kasol

New Delhi:

Kasol is renowned for its beautiful location, laid-back atmosphere and appeal to tourists looking for a mountain getaway. Recently, however, a viral video from this Himachali town has sparked an entirely different kind of discussion on social media.

The video, shared by social media influencer Nikhil Saini, allegedly shows a group of tourists sitting shirtless on the roof of a moving vehicle in a public area of Kasol.

'What kind of behaviour is this?'

Sharing the video online, Saini questioned the tourists' actions and argued that such behaviour was inappropriate in a public setting. He wrote, "Kya fantasy hai ye kapde khol ke gaadi par ghoomne ki, wo bhi pahadon mein? Ek baar ke liye beach area mein bhi samajh aa jaye, but mountains? Look at the other tourists around, local women are moving nearby too. What kind of shamelessness is this? This behaviour is nowhere to be defended. A few such people end up tarnishing the image of an entire state."

Internet users express outrage

The comments section was filled with criticism from users who described the behaviour as irresponsible and lacking basic civic sense. Several people argued that travelling to scenic destinations does not give visitors the freedom to ignore public decorum. Others pointed to the safety risks involved in sitting on a moving vehicle. Some users also noted how such incidents may affect the impression tourists and local communities form about a place.

Responsibility while travelling

The incident has once again sparked discussions about responsible tourism. In recent years, there have been several controversies at tourist destinations across India involving littering, reckless driving, public nuisance and a lack of respect for local culture.

Experts often remind travellers that tourism is not only about enjoying a destination but also about being responsible towards local communities.

It is evident that the strong reaction stems from growing frustration over the lack of civic sense displayed by some individuals. For many people commenting on social media, the issue was not merely about tourists being shirtless. Rather, it has become symbolic of a growing trend where people prioritise attention-seeking behaviour over consideration for others. Regardless of whether authorities decide to take action, the incident has once again raised an important question: how far does individual freedom extend before it becomes a nuisance to society?

As things stand, the viral Kasol video continues to fuel discussions about tourist behaviour and civic sense.

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