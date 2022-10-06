Internet feels Ali Fazal's reception outfit was inspired by Dracula: 'Khoon peene wala hai Richa ka'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ali Fazal's reception outfit was inspired by Dracula?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrated their union with friends and family after legally getting married in 2020. The couple looked smitten in love in the pictures of their wedding festivities. They held their wedding receptions in Delhi, Lucknow and the Bollywood mecca, Mumbai. The reception held in Mumbai was graced by the who's who of Tinsel Town. At their wedding reception, Ali wore a long black jacket and pants, while Richa looked beautiful in the combination of glitz and glamour, as she wore a multicoloured outfit. While the couple grabbed all the eyeballs with their remarkable outfits, a part of the internet couldn't get over how closely Ali's attire resembled the fictitious character Dracula.

For the unversed, Draculas typically wear all-black attire (a long jacket and pants), and you'll frequently see them sporting a black cape. Netizens were reminded of this fictional character by Ali's outfit.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAli Fazal and Richa Chadha

As soon as the pictures from the Mumbai reception surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Khoon chusega Richa ka." Another user wrote, "Usse The Addams Family me cast kiya gaya h" (He has been roped in for The Addams Family). A third user commented, "Kyuki uska milna bhi to vamp se ho raha hai" (Because he is meeting vamp). A user also commented, "When the wife is a witch, the husband can also become a vampire." A user wrote, "Dracula dress pehna hai kyunki ab usse he khoon chusna hai."

Also read: Javed Akhtar's tweet to Michelle Obama, 'return to White house' has rustled Twitterati | See reactions

Ali and Richa's ring ceremony was also a fun affair. The two were seen cracking up while exchanging rings. Their reception was graced by Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Quershi, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, among others. Their wedding pictures looked absolutely breathtaking, and they stirred the internet. Wishes have been pouring in from the entire glamour galore for the newlyweds.

Also read: Throwback Photo: Little Vicky Kaushal and Sunny's fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Asoka

Read More Trending News