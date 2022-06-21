Rangoli made in a Vadodara school to mark International Yoga Day | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rangoli on Yoga Day

June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. It is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice all around the world. This year the theme for the celebration is 'Yoga for humanity.' To mark this day, a 40 by 40 feet rangoli was made in Gujarat Public School, Vadodara by Sahaj Rangoli Group. The beautiful rangoli showed people acing different yoga poses with perfection.

Take a look:

Yoga Day's Theme

This year the theme for the celebration is 'Yoga for humanity'. The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

India celebrates Yoga Day with PM Modi

Along with 15,000 fitness enthusiasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka. PM Modi extended greetings on the eighth International Day of Yoga and said that yoga brings peace to society. Addressing the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."

History and Significance of Yoga Day

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, PM Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.