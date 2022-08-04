International Beer Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Beer Day 2022

International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday of August every year. This year the world will be diving into the celebrations on August 5. The day which was first celebrated in 2007 in California by Jesse Avshalomovn has gained massive popularity around the world. People engage in merriment, reunite with their friends and relive their memories over mugs of beer. These days people even go on getaways and staycations to make the most of this day. In case you will be away from your family and friends and will be missing the opportunity to enjoy a mug of beer make sure to send some lovey wishes to them.

To make your task a little easy we bring to you a series of sweet wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, Whatsapp and Facebook status which will instantly bring a smile to your loved one's faces.

International Beer Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages

There is simply nothing bad about beer because it is all goodness. Happy International Beer Day!

Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it.– Ray Bradbury

The mantra for a happy and content life lies in the mug of a beer and to find that keep drinking beer…. Warm wishes on International Beer Day.

I may not be there when you are sad or happy but I promise to be there always when there is beer…. Have a Happy International Beer Day.

A cold beer can fetch you a long merry life! So why wait? Raise your glass today on International Beer Day!

Beer is one of those things which you always enjoy. This international beer day, I hope you get to try different kinds of beers from around the world

International Beer Day 2022: HD Images and wallpapers

