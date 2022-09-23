Instagram is down & netizens are busy sharing hilarious memes. Check out the funniest ones!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEMEISDUNIYA Instagram down

Instagram was down and multiple users confirmed the same on Twitter. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, nearly 34,000 users reported having trouble accessing the platform late Thursday. Instagram users around the globe had trouble refreshing their feeds and sending messages. However, following a two-hour outage affecting several iOS and Android users' login activities worldwide, Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform has said it is now back online.

"And we are back! We resolved the issue that caused today's outage and apologise for any inconvenience," Instagram said in a tweet.

The platform mentioned that it was aware that 'some people are having trouble accessing Instagram'. "We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight," it had said earlier.

Instagram outage reports were 65 per cent for app crashes, 24 per cent for server connections and 11 per cent for login-related issues. Several users took to Twitter to complain about the incident under the hashtag #instagramdown. "I cannot log into my account; please help," a user tweeted. "I still can't log in. Instagram kicked me out 10 hours ago and since then, I always get the message that I should try it later again," another user wrote. Check out the funniest ones here:

