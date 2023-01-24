INSIDE Ashneer Grover's lavish Delhi bungalow; dining table worth Rs 10 crore to private lift

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEERGROVER, YOUTUBE/BRUT INSIDE Ashneer Grover's lavish Delhi bungalow

Shark Tank India fame and former Co-founder and MD of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover recently gave a tour of his opulent home in New Delhi. For the tour, he was accompanied by his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover. From the private elevator to the personal garage, from the dining table worth Rs 10 crores to the gold-plated coasters, every detail in the Grover mansion is bound to exceed your expectations and leave you amazed.

During an interview with Brut India, Ashneer showed the presenter around his luxurious home, which includes a personal elevator. Madhuri displayed her "favorite spot" of the property, which had remarkable artwork on the walls, a large living area with ivory couches, and a tea table with one-of-a-kind gold-plated coasters. The businessman then showed a miniature of himself that had been given to him by the Shark Tank India crew at the end of season one.

The Shark has an in-house bar next to the living room, but he and his wife do not drink. He explained that the bar is primarily for his father and that they like entertaining.

Grover then showed the dining table, which was worth a whopping Rs 10 crore. He said, "This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth ₹10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth Rs 10 crore, but then the table is worth Rs 10 crore." He also revealed that getting the huge table inside the house was a big task in itself.

Furthermore, he revealed that their kids, Avy and Mannat, occupy half of the house and gave a peek into their rooms. The millionaire couple also displayed their king-sized bedroom, opulent kitchen, and corridor.

Aside from that, the shark showed viewers his personal garage, which housed a collection of swanky cars ranging from Maybach to Porsche.

The house appears to be a dream house, with every single detail exquisite.

Also read: SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' gets new rendition by Pakistani Minister Bilawal Bhutto? WATCH

Also read: Lucknow Car Romance: After scooty, lovers romance atop car in viral video

Read More Trending News