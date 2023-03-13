Influencer’s dog turns out to be biting and laughing hyena. Watch viral TikTok

Follow us on Image Source : TIKTOK/@INFARED_SAVAGE TikToker finds out his dog is a hyena

Viral News: TikTok influencer ‘@infared_savage’ recently shared his experience of being scammed online while trying to purchase what he thought was an American Bully puppy. The video has gone viral, with over 3.3 million views. The man had replied to an online post from a "Bully breeder" who was looking to sell the pup. He fell in love with photos of the dog's parents and put down a deposit to secure the pup.

When it was time to meet his new friend, he noticed something odd about the dog and asked the seller if the ears had been clipped. He also asked if he was sure that the animal was a dog and not a wombat. The breeder claimed that it was a Bully and showed the man the alleged parents. However, the parents showed no similarity to the alleged pup. The man imitated the dog's Scooby-Doo-like laugh in the video, sounding similar to a hyena.

The dog's laugh frightened him, making him lose interest in bringing the dog home. The seller dismissed the buyer's concern, saying that the dog would get over that phase as it was a Bully. The hyena-like dog gave one big laugh and bit the man hard on the leg. The man compared the animal to a ‘crack baby’ dog.

Watch the viral video of TikToker finding out his dog is a hyena here:

The video received over 750k likes, 15k comments, with some expressing concern for the man. A user commented, “This whole thing had me cackling like a damn hyena,” Another user wrote, “This story is 10 times funnier after looking up how a hyena laughs.” “Hyenas laugh when they’re threatened or under attack so I’d BE VERY CAREFULLLL??,” a third TikTok user added. A question was raised by a viewer whether the TikToker took the purported hyena home, asking, “You still got the hyena?” Some people also shared their own stories of being scammed while trying to adopt an animal.

This is not the first story of a hopeful pet owner being deceived while trying to buy or adopt an animal. A Massachusetts family once rescued what they thought was a lost puppy, only to discover that it was a baby coyote. A family in China also adopted what they thought was a dog, only to discover two years later that it was actually a bear.

