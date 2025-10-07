IndiGo's elephant sticker with ‘extreme heavy' tag on coffin triggers outrage, netizens slam airline The image, posted on X by an agency handling the transport of human remains, displayed a neatly packed shipment prepared for transit.

A photograph circulating online has stirred emotions and opened a wider conversation about sensitivity and respect in air travel. What appeared to be an ordinary cargo shipment has turned into a viral moment, prompting people to reflect on how airlines handle sensitive matters. The image, shared on X by an agency responsible for transporting human remains, showed a neatly packed shipment ready for transit.

What is the issue?

What drew public attention were the labels affixed to the box. One read "Human Remains", while another displayed “Extreme Heavy” alongside an animated image of an elephant.

The shipment included attached documents and a passport, with a text overlay reading, "Delhi to Patna dead body by Air.” In a note accompanying the post, the agency tagged IndiGo Airlines and made a polite yet pointed suggestion: “Might sound silly but IndiGo, for Human Remains cargo shipment, you might want to change the ‘Extreme Heavy’ sticker with an elephant on it. Just for the respect of the one who has departed."

Netizens call out IndiGo

Public reaction online was swift. Many users said the airline likely had no intention to offend, while others questioned whether the sticker was inappropriate. One user wrote, “I don’t think a cadaver is a regular shipment on flights. Secondly, the elephant sticker is meant to indicate to the staff to lift with care without blowing their backs out. Not for public consumption anyway.”

Others defended the practice, saying, "The sticker is for the staff handling the cargo,” while another commented, “I see no issues at all.”

However, concerns were also raised about privacy. A user pointed out, “What a blatant breach of privacy for the departed and their family with AWB visible and searchable. Neetan Chopra, your handlers and ground agents need to know Data Protection rules and be taken to task!” The agency responded, “Privacy in India is a joke. All these pictures and videos are up on Instagram.”

As of now, IndiGo has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Yet, the discussion continues, underlining how even small details like labelling can spark broader conversations about dignity, respect, and sensitivity in air travel.

